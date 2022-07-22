THE armed forces, veterans, blue light services and Tendring residents are invited to stand side-by-side at a special event.

Tendring Veterans and Services day, an event organised by Tendring Council is to take place at the Greensward, Clacton...and everyone is invited to attend.

The event will see the aforementioned groups as well as the coastguard and supporting charities showcasing what they do with a host of stalls and attractions.

Peter Harris, Tendring Council chairman, had the idea for the event and has encouraged people to come along.

He said: “Being the son of a former Royal Marine I have the greatest respect for our armed forces and services personnel, and that is why I have chosen veterans’ charities and the RNLI as my charities to support this year.

“This is a free to attend event with all money raised going to veterans charities and the RNLI.

“I highly encourage people to come and show your appreciation to our veterans and services, we owe them so much for what they do for us.”

A short service will start proceedings, held at the Clacton War Memorial at 11am followed by a parade towards the Greensward.

Emergency response vehicles will be on site too for some photo opportunities.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 7, from 11am until 5pm.