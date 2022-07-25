A SERIES of business events are being held by Tendring Council this autumn.

The Tendring4Growth business fortnight will see seminars, networking events and a skills fair take place to champion different sectors and hidden businesses from across the district.

In total nine events will be held across 11 days in October, events are free but attendees are asked to book in advance, while some events can be joined virtually.

Mary Newton, Tendring councillor responsible for business and economic growth, said there was an event for every business to come along to.

She said: “Businesses are the life-blood of our local economy, and we are fortunate to have such a variety of sectors operating in Tendring from tourism to manufacturing, and farming to energy generation.

“That is why we are holding this fortnight, covering a vast range of topics, to not only take a moment to celebrate what is good, but also look at how we can work together to grow our economy.”

Tendring4Growth's business fortnight will begin on Monday, October 3 with a breakfast event, Tendring Means Business, with keynote speakers Paul Milsom from Milsom Hotels, Allistair Hunter from DS Group and Tom West from RentMy.

This is followed the next day with an event around the tourism, cultural and creative sectors, and on Wednesday with a seminar on being part of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme – which Tendring Council has just achieved a Gold Award in.

The ever-popular skills fair returns to the Princes Theatre on Thursday, October 6, with residents invited to try their hand at various jobs and careers within key sectors across Tendring.

Week two begins with a women in business event, followed by a workshop on reducing your carbon footprint to encourage firms to get green. There are also events on green energy and Freeport East, a Field to Fork drop-in for businesses, while the fortnight ends with a celebration event.

Further details will be released in the coming weeks, for more information visit tendringdc.gov.uk/business.