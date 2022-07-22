A BONKERS event featuring giant lobsters, singing fish and story time inside the belly of a whale will be take over a coastal town later this year.

The Fresh Air Festival will launch in Brightlingsea on September 11, providing families with endless outdoor performances and free seaside fun.

The quirky arts event, created by independent producer and Brightlingsea resident Cassie Catchpole, will boast a programme of local, national and international acts.

Everything from giant magical creatures and a fearsome mechanical dragon will appear at the festival, and there will also be a sandcastle competition.

Speeding skaters will take over the basketball court and perform a new show choreographed by artist Dulce Duca which features a cast of local people.

There will also be displays of acrobatics, juggling, giant bubbles and sand sculptures, and a brass band.

To find out more visit feshairfestival.co.uk.