CLACTON has been revealed as one of the cheapest places to park in the country.

The seaside town has been named in a study conducted by Scrap Car Comparison which compares the most-cost effective destinations for driving beachgoers.

According to the results, which take into account 167 coastal areas, Clacton is the second cheapest place in the UK for parking, costing just 50p an hour in some places.

It is only beaten by the table-topping Lympstone.

Reflecting on the data, collected between April and October, Dan Gick, managing director at Scrap Car Comparison, urged drivers to pre-check parking prices.

He said: “Summer is considered one of the best times of the year for many drivers, making road trips to the seaside all the more tempting.

“However, parking costs should be considered before heading off, as a day out at the seaside can end up costing much more than expected.

“If you’re planning a day out, why not group up with some other friends to split the cost or try and find alternative transport or parking options to help keep costs down.”

To view the full findings of the survey visit scrapcarcomparison.co.uk/blog/cost-of-seaside-parking.