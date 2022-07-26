A POPULAR leisure pool is now fully accessible for wheelchair users after £12,000 worth of grants allowed a new hoist to be installed.

Brightlingsea Lido open air swimming pool now has a hoist to enable wheelchair users and mobility-restricted swimmers to get in and out of the pool safely.

The changing rooms are also now much friendlier for those with mobility restrictions, with a wall-mounted, height-adjustable adult changing bench.

The money to fund the additions to Brightlingsea Lido’s facilities have come courtesy of Colchester Catalyst Charity and the FSJ Trust.

Colchester Catalyst Charity, a grant-making trust which offers financial assistance for special medical or mobility equipment for individuals, donated £11,000 towards the project, whilst the FSJ Trust, which offers support to Essex-based projects, gave £1,000.

Although the money has been ready to spend since October 2019, purchasing the specialist equipment was delayed by tidal surge damageto the lido in early 2020, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic which hit only months later.

Both the hoist and the heigh-adjustable changing bench are part of significant improvements which have been made to Brightlingsea Lido in recent years, with a ramped main entrance to the pool side, handrails, and an accessible changing room all constructed in 2018.

Brightlingsea mayor and lido trustee Mick Barry described the standards set for a range of disabled users as being “exemplary”.

He said: “We are conscious that there is still work to do on our access mission, but proud that this small, community lido now sets exemplary standards for a range of disabled users.”

Mr Barry added the lido is now more accessible than it has ever been and will enhance the facility further as an asset to the community.

“We are on track with our five year plan and we can say,– for the first time in its history, that Brightlingsea Lido genuinely welcomes all.

“Huge thanks to the Catalyst charity for their support; this will make a positive difference for so many individuals.”