PARKING enforcers have been described as “hypocritical” after being pictured pulled-up on double yellow lines and in front of a garage.

Park Safe vehicles, which are used to deliver a “well-managed parking environment” in north Essex, were spotted in Frinton.

On at least three occasions the cars, belonging to the North Essex Parking Partnership, were seen stationary in a variety of restricted areas.

Between the trio of drivers, they were photographed on double yellow lines, blocking a private garage and half-way out of a parking bay.

One Frinton resident, who asked to remain anonymous, believes it is unfair for the vehicle to park in places normal drivers would usually be penalised for.

He said: “They are meant to be giving out tickets for bad parking, but then you see a lot of them parking like that - it’s a joke and a bit hypocritical.”

Bosses at the North Essex Parking Partnership have now said their enforcers are permitted to park anywhere and they even issued fines on the day they were pictured.

A spokesman said: “Exemptions exist in the Parking Orders to allow local authority patrol vehicles to stop on areas covered by waiting restrictions, during the course of their work, if it is not possible to stop elsewhere.

“This enables patrols to be carried out in areas like Frinton where a number of restrictions are in place and parking space is limited at busy times.

“Enforcement officers will only stop for as long as is necessary to assist them in carrying out their duties enforcing against illegally parked vehicle.

“A number of Penalty Charge Notices were issued to motorists contravening the restrictions in this area on the day.”