A COMMUNITY event will take place in a seaside town next month in aid of a campaign to protect a crumbling cliff face.
The Walton Summer Show, organised by the Naze Protection Society and the Walton Forum, will take place on Bathhouse Meadow on August 28.
It will feature live music, food, games, classic cars, a raffle and a variety of other interesting attractions.
All proceeds raised during the event will be given to Save The Naze, a campaign group attempting protect the future of Naze in Walton.
