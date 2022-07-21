POPULAR discount supermarket Aldi is set to create almost 100 jobs in Essex in the next 12 months.

Aldi has announced it is looking to hire about 94 people in its warehouse in Essex over the next 12 months.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is also looking to fill transport and maintenance roles at its Essex Regional Distribution Centre in Chelmsford.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions, with salaries of up to £15.20 per hour.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket expected to create 2,000 permanent roles across the UK this year.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites across the country to make that possible.

“As well as market-leading pay and benefits, being an Aldi colleague means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.

“We look forward to welcoming even more great people to our Essex distribution team to become a part of our success.”

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi should visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.