A BUS company has been busy bringing seaside cheer with two pop up events.
Hedingham & Chambers’ seasiders and Clacton rocks buses took visitors on trips to Colchester's Lion Walk shopping centre and Clacton Pier.
Attendees enjoyed the sunshine vibes through games, competitions and giveaways.
David Langley, of Hedingham & Chambers, said: “We are really enjoying bringing seaside cheer to the city this summer, highlighting just how much fun going to the beach can be and how affordable when doing so on the bus.
“There was lots of fun to be had for children of all ages at both locations with lots of things to do and win.
“Getting to the seaside and other attractions around north Essex and Tendring is so straightforward with the seasiders and Clacton rocks bus zones.”
Fun lovers enjoyed trying out a giant buzz wire game and took the opportunity to have their photos taken with giant ice creams and bucket and spade.
