A SCHOOLBOY with a renewed sense of self-belief and a hardworking staff member have won a new award established by two parents who lost their son.

Market Field School, in collaboration with Sam and Gary Suttling, has just launched the Mark Suttling Award, which now be annual accolade celebrating those who go above and beyond.

Sam and Gary’s son Mark died of cancer and, although he never attended the Elmstead Market school, his young brother Jo does.

The inaugural awards, which were handed out to student Reece Towler and worker Ellie Spence, were given out during departing headteacher Gary Smith’s final assembly.

He said: “The awards were the idea of Sam and Gary Suttling who lost their older son to cancer years back.

“Their youngest son is leaving our school now and it is their way of saying thank you.

“It will be an annual award to celebrate a pupil and a staff member who have gone above and beyond.

“The pupil and staff member were both surprised and delighted – Reece has said it has increased his self-belief.

“For me it was incredibly difficult to choose because we have a school full of pupils and staff that go above and beyond.

“I remain humbled and in awe of their achievements. I will miss the daily contact but will be able to celebrate regardless.”