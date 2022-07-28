A STUDENT with an eye for capturing fantastic photographs has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after selling off her works during an auction.

Phoebe-Lou Strong, a pupil at Tendring Technology College, sold 16 of her photographs during an event in aid of the Robin Cancer Trust.

She started the evening by delivering a presentation in which she spoke about the inspiration behind her collection before guests made silent bids.

The auction, featuring pictures she had taken for a school project, generated £220 for the organisation, which raises awareness of testicular and ovarian cancers.

Ahead of the event, Phoebe-Lou was entrusted by the charity with creating advertising and tickets, managing staff and organising a raffle.

Speaking after her successful auction, she said: “I am absolutely thrilled at being able to raise over £200 for the Robin Cancer Trust.

“I want to thank everyone who supported the Photography Exhibition by submitting artwork, donating prizes, bidding on artwork and supporting me in running the event.”

Ms Duell, a teacher at Tendring Technology College, said she was impressed with the quality of the event and the photographs on display.

She said: “I enjoyed looking at the pieces, voting for my favourite and adding in my bids. Well done to Phoebe on an excellent, well-run event.”