A HAVE-A-GO hero bravely prevented a van from being stolen before being attacked and robbed by an aggressive crook who managed to escape.

Essex Police have launched an investigation into a robbery which is said to have taken place in Spring Road, St Osyth, at about 5.40am on May 2.

The force received reports of an incident involving a man who had tried to steal a van before being caught in the act and challenged by a witness.

The violent thug then assaulted the heroic victim before stealing his wallet and fleeing the scene.

Police officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward and have released an image of a man who they would like to track down.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in St Osyth.

“If you saw anything, or have any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage, we need you to contact us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website at essex.police.uk or by using our online Live Chat.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101 or anonymously on 0800 555 111 – please quote crime reference number 42/109416/22.”