AN Essex star and his band performed in the area for a much-awaited wedding.

After re-booking four times because of Covid, Aaron and Rose Clarke finally had their wedding.

They were married at All Saints Church in High Street, Maldon and had the reception at their home in Bradwell-on-Sea.

Both Aaron and Rose grew up in Maldon and said it was a big deal to get married in their hometown.

James Argent, also known as Arg, and the Arg Band performed at the wedding reception for the couple.

Arg is known for his role on Towie for eight years from 2010.

He often sung on the show at various events and still does events and weddings as part of the Arg Band.

Videos from the wedding show Arg dancing and laughing with the bride in the marquee.

Arg told Aaron that he wanted to sing at his wedding and never let him down.

Aaron said: “Every time we changed the date, he was still up for doing it.

“We were getting to the point when we thought maybe were not supposed to get married.

“He went out of his way to say he wanted to do my wedding no matter what.”

Aaron runs the flooring business, A Clarke Carpets and Flooring, based in Latchingdon.

They used all local businesses when organising the wedding and catering.

The groom said that he always uses and supports local businesses because of owning one himself.

He said that he built the relationship with Arg after doing his carpets over the years.

He said: “We’ve become very friendly, so it was just like having a friend performing.

“Everyone loved it and were getting photos with him.

“Everything went well, it was a perfect day.”

James recently announced that he is launching a nationwide tour of caravan parks for the Arg Band to take place over the summer.

It began at the start of July at Sand le Mere caravan park near Hull and he is continuing to other Park Holiday resorts.