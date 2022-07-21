NORTH Essex residents are being reminded to refrain from travelling on trains this weekend as railway drivers prepare to down tools.

Greater Anglia has revealed 90 per cent of its services will not run this Saturday as a result of a train driver strike being spearheaded by the ASLEF union.

The 24-hour action will be followed by major engineering works on the train operator’s routes into London on Sunday.

On both days, however, one train will still leave Colchester North Station for London Liverpool Street ever hour between 8.13am and 8.13pm.

No rail replacements will be laid on during Saturday’s strike action but buses, which are expected to be particularly busy, will be available to travellers on Sunday.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We know the weekend is really busy and we are genuinely very sorry for all the inconvenience.

“Negotiations to try to resolve the pay issue causing the strikes are continuing at an industry level and we hope we can resolve this situation soon.”

Passengers can use tickets bought for the day on which the strike is taking place either the day before or on the two days after.

Alternatively, they can change their ticket to a different date or get a refund.

To find out more visit greateranglia.co.uk.