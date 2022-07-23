THERE will be a ban of motor vehicles, except buses, taxis, blue badge holders, solo motorcycles, and access restriction in the High Street, Colchester from 7am until 7pm starting from July 22.

With this, there will be a no entry restriction on West Stockwell Street, East Stockwell Street, George Street and Maidenburgh Street at their junctions with High Street.

This means the existing oneway restrictions on these roads are revoked.

Carriageway patching works will close Mersea Road for nine nights from August 19 between 7pm and 5am.

Works taking place over an 18-month period will close roads, introduce a temporary 30mph speed limit and temporarily introduce no waiting, no loading and no stopping restrictions in multiple roads in Tiptree.

The roads affected are Maypole Road, Inworth Road, Kelvedon Road, Feering and Maldon Road.

Chapel Road and Winstree Road, in Stanway, will have temporary closures and a temporary no waiting, no loading, no stopping restriction will be in place from August 15 for 13 days.

The closures are for safety of the public and workforce while installation of zebra crossing works are undertaken.

A temporary 30mph speed limit restriction will be in place for 31 days from August 1 in Weeley Road, Great Bentley.

This is for the safety of the public and workforce while housing development works are taking place by Taylor Wimpey.

Electric scooters can be permitted to be used on the roads in the Braintree.

Authorised operators can permit their rental electric scooters to be used on the roads in Braintree. This was first allowed in a trial but has now been made permanent.

Essex County Council has made an order to allow electric scooters to use the cycle tracks and lanes within Braintree.

The original provider of e-scooters in Essex, Spin, became part of Tier Mobility AG this spring so the existing vehicles will be replaced overnight in the area.

New 20 mph zones will be introduced in Casement Drive, Fenestra Way and Dormer Drive in Braintree.

Gully installation works will temporarily close and introduce a no waiting, no loading and no stopping zone in Kings Lane, Stisted, for 12 days from Monday, August 15.

Carriageway patching works will close Lombard Street, Finchingfield, from Thursday, August 18, for seven days.

Multiple roads will be temporarily closed and a temporary no waiting, no loading and no stopping restriction will be introduced over an 18-month period from July 28.

The roads affected are Widleybrook Lane, Panfield Lane, Braintree Road, Hall Road and Water Lane.

Exact dates can be found on one.network.

Bridge End and Bridge Street, in Great Bardfield, will be closed for 40 days for the safety of the public and the workforce while brickwork repairs are taking place.

Temporary speed limits in Maldon will be made permanent with a new order.

The roads which will have a now permanent 20mph speed limit are High Street, Market Hill, Fullbridge, Mill Lane, Cromwell Lane, Old Mill Close, Edward Bright Close, Fullbridge Quay, Chandlers Quay and Anchorage Hill.