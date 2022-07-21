A man who drove on the wrong side of the road before hitting a pedestrian has been handed seven penalty points.
Reuben-Piers Abbarchi, 20, of Jaywick Lane, Clacton, admitted driving without due care and attention on St Andrews Avenue in Colchester on November 25 last year.
The court heard Abbarchi had been driving a Nissan Pixo Acenta when he overtook other vehicles at speed and drove on the wrong side of the road.
Southend Magistrates’ Court was also told how Abbarchi ignored a keep left bollard and then hit a pedestrian before driving off.
The pedestrian suffered a slight injury.
Abbarchi was handed seven penalty points and fined £364.
He was also ordered to pay £110 costs and a victim services charge of £36.
