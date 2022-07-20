THE organiser of a popular family friendly cycling event has issued a statement after the event was cancelled days before bikers were due to saddle up.
The Tour de Tendring, which sees pedal-pushers tackle a six, 20 or 60-mile route around the district, was scheduled to take place this Sunday.
Bosses from Bike Events, the organiser of the seaside spectacle, have now pulled the race from their programme with minimal notice.
A spokesman for Bike Events, said: “We're sorry to say that the Tour de Tendring ride is not taking place this Sunday, although everyone is welcome the Essex Pedal Power festival on the Greensward in Clacton is going ahead on Saturday, July 23.
“There was a late in the day problem with provision of marshals which meant safety was an issue, but we are making plans for it to make its comeback to Tendring in 2023.”
Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said the decision was disappointing for both spectators and those who were set to take part.
He said: “We will continue to liaise with Bike Events, and I hope we can see the Tour de Tendring return another time.”
