FIREFIGHTERS were called to a property this morning when a bathroom fan caught alight and spread to the roof of the house.

Crews were called to Kelsey Avenue, Clacton at 10.23am after beachgoers heard a smoke alarm and noticed smoke coming from a first floor window.

On arrival, firefighters confirmed a fire, which started in the bathroom on the first floor, had spread to the roof of the property. They also confirmed the house was heavily smoke-logged.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire by 12:38pm, then ventilated the property.

Scott MacClean, watch manager at Clacton Fire Station, said: “I’d like to praise the crews for working hard to prevent the fire from spreading further.

“A smoke alarm will alert you to the first sign of fire in your home.

“These kinds of incidents really highlight how important it is to have working smoke alarms on every level of your property.

“If you're out, a smoke alarm can alert neighbours or passers-by to a fire in your home.”

The property suffered significant damage as a result of the fire and is now unfortunately uninhabitable.