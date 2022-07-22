A FORMER Chairman of Tendring Council and Clacton Councillor has today paid tribute to a passionate community champion who has sadly died.

Danny Mayzes, past chairman of Tendring Council expressed his sadness from hearing of the death of Clive Upton, a Pride of Tendring Award winner and community champion based at St. John’s and St. Mark’s church, Great Clacton.

Mr Mayzes said: “The St. John’s and St. Mark’s church community, which Clive was a huge part of and loved by so many, was aware of Clive being unwell.

“Everybody ensured that his welfare was regularly monitored and that he had everything he needed. However his actual passing came as a big shock. It really did.”

“Clive was a man with a big heart, an open mind and saw the good in everybody he met and supported.”

Mr. Upton was responsible for setting up and leading Frydays Community Café based at St. John’s Church Hall in Great Clacton.

He won a Pride of Tendring Award in 2017 for his services to supporting communities and attended a ceremony at Clacton Town Hall to receive his award and much deserved recognition by the Lord Lieutenant of Essex, the chief executive of Tendring Council, and the chairman of the Council, amongst others.

Mr Mayzes added: “Clive didn’t do any of what he did for reward, however when he was recognised with a Pride of Tendring Award I cannot help but smile at how happy and thrilled I recall he was when he found out.

“It really meant so much to him that somebody as humble as Clive was worthy of being honored in this way.

“Attending the award ceremony at the Town Hall was such a positive experience and it only served to drive him forward even further to continue supporting people who needed it.

“I was in the audience as Past Chairman and I have such a fond memory of Clive embracing that moment that will stay with me always.

“He was a great man and I will always remember Clive as a good friend who helped me make so many positive memories and taught me how to be a better person. Rest in peace mate, and God bless.”