RESIDENTS and visitors alike flocked to the sunshine coast as temperatures broke all records.

Beaches along, Clacton, Frinton and Walton were full as people sought to enjoy the sea breeze and escape the searing heat.

The temperature reached 33C in Clacton and broke records across the country reaching 40.2C on Tuesday, July 19.

Terry Allen, Frinton and Walton Mayor, provided updates on what residents were getting up to in the heat.

He said: “There’s a lot of people going down to the beach, not as many as the weekend but Tuesday was the last day of school.

“I expect it to be more busy throughout this week as the children are on holiday now.”

Mr Allen reminisced on the last time Frinton and Walton experienced weather like this during the 1976 summer heatwave.

He added: “I remember it well, it started in the first week of June and did not finish until September.

“It wasn’t as hot as it is now but it was constant heat from morning until evening for weeks, 1976 was also great for me because my daughter was born.”

Mr Allen has commended residents for being responsible whilst enjoying the weather.

He said: “People are sensible and doing the right thing, keeping hydrated, walking in the shade and taking heed of the warnings.”