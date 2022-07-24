A THIEF who stole almost £700 worth of clothing from a JD Sports shop has been spared prison.

Manuela Constantinescu targeted the shop on May 6 last year, taking £680 worth of clothes.

The 54-year-old then failed to surrender to custody at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 20, 2021.

Constantinescu, of Turnmarsh Lane, Newham, London, was discharged conditionally for one year after admitting the crimes at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

She must also pay a £22 surcharge.