BEACHGOERS have been reminded to stay safe after the Clacton coastline was hit with a fourth sea-related emergency in just four years.

In 2018, Ben Quartermaine, 15, drowned in the waters near Clacton Pier, before Malika Shamas, 14, and brother Haider Shamas, 18, also died in the north sea a year later.

The same seafront was yesterday the scene of yet another concerning incident after six people found themselves in danger out at sea, before one was reported missing.

Since then hundreds of residents online have called for more stringent safety measures to be put in place, while others have asked for more education.

Bosses at Tendring Council, which sent a Beach Patrol team to help support the emergency services, have now urged locals and tourists to be careful on the coast.

He said: “While we do not yet know what has happened in this incident, we would like to remind everyone who visits our coastline to stay safe.

“While Clacton is a safe place to visit, as with any seafront there are risks and people are asked to stay away from piers, groynes and breakwaters which can produce strong currents and sudden changes in depth.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident.”