A BENEFITS claimant argued he was “off my nut” when he threatened to burn down a Job Centre after demanding money.

James Plaster stormed into the site in Station Road, Clacton, hurling abuse at staff while banging his head into his hands.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the 43-year-old caused a security officer to adopt a defensive stance amid fears he would “take a swing” at him on June 20, while alarming the public.

Appearing via video link from Chelmsford Prison on Tuesday, Plaster, of Lilac Avenue, St Osyth, told the court he had been “totally out of order that day” but insisted the threats he made were empty.

He admitted threatening to destroy or damage property, common assault and obstructing a police officer during the execution of their duty.

At his previous hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on June 21, Plaster told magistrates: “All I’m getting is housing benefit, nothing else.

Incident - Clacton's Job Centre

"Nothing for electricity, nothing for food, that’s why I kicked off in there – and I will kick off in there again, because I want my f****** money.”

Plaster backtracked after magistrates said his threat to return to the job centre would lead to a refusal of bail.

He said he was “joking”, adding: “I promise you sir, Scout’s honour”.

On Tuesday, Plaster, who is representing himself, added: “I’m guilty of verbal abuse but not physical violence, I was totally out of order that day but they were empty threats.

“I had just split up with my ex-partner. At the time I was off my nut but I’m fully detoxed now.”

Judge David Turner QC had to intervene throughout the “chaotic” hearing as Plaster continued to interrupt both himself and prosecutor Nick Wayne.

But after the defendant admitted the crimes, Judge Turner scheduled a sentencing date for the week beginning August 15 so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

“This is a bit of a worrying outburst,” said Judge Turner.

“You’ve spoken about drink and mental health, I think we need to know a little more about you before sentence.

“You also ought to think about getting a barrister, it might be wise to be represented at sentence.”