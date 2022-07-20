A WEEKEND of celebrations saw revellers head to a seafront and enjoy a packed schedule of water-themed events.

It came as Brightlingsea Regatta returned during the weekend’s two-day event which coincided with the town’s carnival.

The 2022 regatta featured an itinerary of waterborne and shore-side fun and entertainment, topped off with an impressive fireworks display.

Brightlingsea mayor Mick Barry opened the event, stating it was a “fantastic” occasion which brought the town to life.

He said: “It was a very busy few days, the streets were packed for the carnival and this fed into the regatta later in the day.

“There was so much going on and Brightlingsea was brilliantly busy as a result.

“The organisers deserve so much credit for providing a tremendously well organised series of events.

“It was a real community celebration and allowed people to engage in things they probably wouldn’t have had the opportunity to try any other way.

“This was a fantastic day enjoyed by the community, everybody seemed to get something out of it.

“The event left a really nice buzz around the town and a great atmosphere.”