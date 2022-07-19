TWO people have been rushed to hospital but a man remains missing out at sea after a group of beach-goers got into difficulty in the water.
The East of England Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, four Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles and an air ambulance to Clacton beach this morning.
Other emergency services including Essex Police and Clacton lifeboat crews also swarmed the seafront after receiving reports of six endangered people in the sea.
Five of the casualties were pulled from the water and assessed at the scene, but one male and one female had to be taken to Colchester Hospital for further treatment and care.
One man, however, still remains unaccounted for.
Keep up-to-date with this ongoing incident by following our live blog.
