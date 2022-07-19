Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Buddy

Buddy (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Nine months old

Breed - Huntaway Cross Husky

Colour - Dark brown

Buddy is a dog who has found himself in the care of Danaher Animal Home through no fault of his own and he's looking for new owners.

He is an obedient and well-trained dog, and knows all the basic commands.

Due to his breed mix he naturally has lots of energy and needs an active home to keep him happy and content.

Buddy would suit a more rural setting where he can explore the countryside. He isn’t used to busy surroundings so will find busy places overwhelming, this is something he will slowly need to work up to.

If you want to adopt Buddy you can view their full profile here.

Nelly

Nelly (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Tan and White

Nelly is an overall friendly dog who may need socialisation classes or some basic training.

She may be more suited to owners who have had some experience of dogs, or families with children that have lived or had frequent contact with dogs.

If you want to adopt Nelly you can view their full profile here.

Tripod

Tripod (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby and White

Tripod was brought in after he was found injured by the side of the road, and sadly had to have his leg amputated.

However, he has since made a full recovery and is looking to find a new home.

He is a friendly boy who is partial to an ear scratch and is quite chatty.

He will need patience and support as he has been through some big changes and will need the space and time to adapt to his wonderful new home.

If you want to adopt Tripod you can view their full profile here.

Felix and Camilo

Felix and Camilo (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Between zero and three months

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Felix and Camilo were sadly abandoned by their mother and found outside alone, and were quite frightened at first when brought into the RSPCA's care.

Their confidence has grown a little since then and they now need understanding, patient owners who can give them the love that they need to be able to grow into confident cats.

Additionally, they would like to be adopted together.

If you want to adopt Felix and Camilo you can view their full profile here.