RECAP: Clacton lifeboat crews deployed after person is reported missing

By George King

  • - Person missing in seawater near Clacton Pier.
  • - Clacton lifeboat crews have been deployed to the scene.
  • - Five other people already pulled from water.
  • - Essex Police, paramedics, coastguard crews have also been sent to the incident.

