A SEARCH and rescue mission is underway after a person reportedly went missing in the sea near a historic attraction.
Clacton RNLI lifeboat crews have reportedly been deployed following reports of a missing person in the water near Clacton Pier.
Three people are understood to have already been pulled from the sea.
We're on the scene assisting emergency services colleagues with a serious and ongoing incident close to #Clacton Pier.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) July 19, 2022
There is a significant emergency services presence in the area while the incident is being dealt with.
We'll provide an update as soon as we practically can. pic.twitter.com/f6GjiYmwdA
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are on the scene assisting emergency services colleagues with a serious and ongoing incident close to Clacton Pier.
"There is a significant emergency services presence in the area while the incident is being dealt with.
"We will provide an update as soon as we practically can."
More information as we get it.
Clacton Pier and the RNLI has been contacted for comment.
BREAKING: One person is believed to be missing in the water off Clacton Pier.— BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) July 19, 2022
Three people have been pulled from the water, according to Nigel Brown from @ClactonPier speaking to BBC Essex.
More news when we get it. pic.twitter.com/5tD61Zxsqj
