A POPULAR family-friendly cycling extravaganza has been cancelled by organisers just days before bikers were due to take to the coast.

The Tour de Tendring, which sees pedal-pushers tackle a six, 20 or 60-mile route around the district, was scheduled to take place this Sunday.

Bosses from Bike Events, the organiser of the seaside spectacle, have now pulled the race from their programme with minimal notice.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said the decision was disappointing for both spectators and those who were set to take part.

“The Tour de Tendring is a commercially-run activity, run by Bike Events, which we are always keen to support as a great event for people to get on their bikes and explore our beautiful district,” he added.

“Given this, it is a shame to learn it has been cancelled, but we understand there will always be a number of factors affecting an event’s viability – especially given the tough time event’s organisers have had over the past few years.

“We will continue to liaise with Bike Events, and I hope we can see the Tour de Tendring return another time.”

It is currently unknown why organisers have cancelled the event, but hte Gazette has contacted Bike Events for more information.

Still taking place on Saturday, however, is the first Essex Festival of Cycling, a celebration of the Essex Pedal Power project.

The initiative from the Sport England Local Delivery Pilot has seen free bikes given to residents in Clacton and Jaywick Sands to encourage active living.

The festival will boast cycle and active living-based activities, as well as fair rides and performers.

It will be held on Clacton’s West Greensward between 10am and 4pm.

Also taking place on Sunday is the Harwich Skate Jam event, run by Harwich Town Council.