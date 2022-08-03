TALENTED young entertainers who have been waiting to perform a show for two years as a result of the pandemic are finally set to take to the stage.
Clacton Community Theatre Productions will perform Grease! at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, on August 19 and 20 in aid of the Robin Cancer Trust.
The Broadway and West End show, which debuted back in the early 1970s, has remained one of the world’s most popular and enduring musicals.
It follows the journey of Danny and Sandy, alongside the Burger Palace Boys and the Pink Ladies, as they navigate high school to an unforgettable rock n’ roll soundtrack.
The production will feature all the main hits such as Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want, and Summer Nights.
A spokeswoman for CCT Productions said: “Due to Covid the performers have waited two years for this but we are now back for our third charity production.
“Please come along and support our amazing cast and local talent and help us raise vital funds.”
Tickets for the shows, running at 7.30pm on Friday and 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, cost £12 or £10 for under 16s and senior citizens.
To purchase tickets visit princestheatre.co.uk.
