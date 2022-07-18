POLICE arrested a man on suspicion of burglary offences in the early hours of the morning.
Officers were called to Wellesley Road, Clacton just after 4am today, Monday, July 18, by a quick-thinking resident who heard noises coming from a neighbour’s house.
The house was unoccupied and under construction, and officers arrived at the scene within five minutes to arrest a 28-year-old man on suspicion of burglary dwelling.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Homes which are under construction are often more likely to be targeted by opportunist thieves, who will aim to steal tools and building equipment
“Please ensure that you are keeping your property secure, for advice around keeping burglars out of your property visit bit.ly/3zeMnVw.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here