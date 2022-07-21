A TOWN council has called for direction regarding its contractual situation with Russian owned energy company Gazprom.

In light of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, Frinton and Walton residents have called for the town council to ditch its contract with Gazprom.

Through Clacton MP Giles Watling, the council has received a response from Greg Hands, Minister of State for energy, clean growth and climate change.

Mr Hands said: “Please be assured that Government is exploring what options are available to assist councils that are reconsidering their contracts.

“At present there has been no announced financial support for councils that will be impacted by termination of contracts with Gazprom.”

Frinton and Walton Town Council said it was dissatisfied with these words considering the alternatives made available.

Mayor Terry Allen said: “What we need is direction, we must make a decision that doesn’t bring a heavier load on residents than what they have now.

“We went to outside suppliers and the rate provided was £59,000 for half a year and £118,000 for the whole year, that’s on top of what we’re currently paying.

“To switch contracts, next year we would have to raise another £120,000 to £150,000 which we are not prepared to do because we have a three year contract at a good rate.”