TRIBUTES have been paid to a baby who tragically died following a devastating crash which has since prompted a police investigation.

Last Wednesday evening at about 6.45pm a six-month-old boy was involved in a two-vehicle smash in Cherry Tree Avenue, Clacton.

He was taken to hospital but died as a result of the serious injuries he sustained during the incident, which was attended by a host of emergency services.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the community with many paying their respects and sending well-wishes to his family.

READ MORE: Six-month-old boy dies after suffering fatal injuries in two-vehicle crash

Louise Oliver said: “Rest in peace little one. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Praying also for the emergency services workers. It's such a tragedy.”

Lim Blake was also rocked after finding out the young baby had died, saying: “This is heart-breaking – a life taken too soon. R.I.P little one.”

Jodie Rosanna acknowledged the efforts of the police and paramedics who were first on the scene while paying tribute.

She said: “God bless you tiny baby. Thoughts and condolences with mum and family and to the emergency services involved.”

After the crash, which involved a blue Ford Focus and resulted in a female passenger suffering minor injuries a woman, who is not related to the child, was detained.

She was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, but has since been released on bail until next month.

Maurice Alexander, Tendring councillor for St James, said: “I am a family man so there are no words, there is nothing you can say and it’s too painful to think about.

“What must that poor mother be going through now? Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the family and we will do everything we can to support them.

“This is a terrible tragedy that has resulted in the loss of such a young life – words fail me, but myself and my colleague Chris Griffiths will not let this go.

“We have asked for the road to be urgently inspected to see what traffic measures can be put in place to help reduce speed in every which way possible.”

Anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the crash should called Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 1121 of 13 July.