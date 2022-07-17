Fire crews dealt with a number of large field fires across Essex yesterday as the heatwave continued including a blaze that covered 60 acres of fields.

Essex Fire Service said it's control team has been busy dealing with calls and maintaining fire cover across the county as the heat wave continues.

The biggest incident, was in Rookery Road, Norton Heath, Ingatestone where a fire was affecting 60 acres of fields.

Eight crews were initially sent to the scene, at 4.14pm, from Brentwood, Chelmsford, Epping, Harlow, Newport and Wickford.

They were supported by Halstead's Water Bowser, which supplies high volumes of water, Off Road Vehicles from Billericay and Chelmsford, Witham's Incident Command Unit, our Urban Search and Rescue team who used a drone to assist crews, and 4x4 vehicles from Coggeshall and Witham.

By the evening the fire was under control and three crews, from Thaxted, Orsett and Brightlingsea, will continue to extinguish hot spots this evening.

Other incidents yesterday included: Haystack alight in Little Yelham Road, Little Yeldham at 9.59am. Two crews from Halstead extinguished the fire by 11.59am 100 square metres of grass smouldering in Park Lane, Aveley at 11.32am. Grays firefighters damped it down.

Five acres of stubble alight in Peggy's Walk, Littlebury at 2.15pm. Two crews from Saffron Walden extinguished it by 2.41pm.

An area of field near Pitsea Railway Station measuring 50 metres by 50 metres was alight at 3.58pm. Two crews from Basildon extinguished it by 4.33pm.

100 metres of hedgerow alight in Bramwood Road, Clacton at 4.57pm. Crews from Brightlingsea and Dovercourt extinguished it by 5.43pm.