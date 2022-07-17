Scrolling through houses on Rightmove is a great pastime. From lusting over mansions to county estates and beach getaways to a cabin in the woods, there’s a dream home out there for every personality.

Whether you’re planning on buying or not, having a nosey at the houses is good fun.

If you have around £6million on hand to spend, then this Essex countryside property in the village of Wickhams Bishop might be the one for you.

Just three miles away from Witham, Thistle Hall is one of the most expensive places you can buy in the whole of Essex right now.

The grounds of Thistle Hall (Rightmove)

It contains "beautifully" landscaped gardens and grounds, according to its Rightmove page, as well as parkland with a lake and a pond.

Take a look inside the property

The property is known for its spacious reception rooms and comfortable bedrooms, as well as having underfloor heating on both ground and first floors.

Alongside that it has a "beautifully-proportioned" drawing room, centred on a Rudloe Stone fire surround with large French doors under an ornate top light opening up onto a paved terrace.

Inside Thistle Hall (Rightmove)

The kitchen/family room has been re-modelled since it was originally conceived and now provides a highly functional and generously proportioned living space with glazed doors opening into the formal gardens and also the sheltered courtyard.

All five bedrooms enjoy extensive views over the grounds and gardens, whilst also all having an en-suite.

The gardens of Thistle Hall (Rightmove)

A paved terrace overlooks the formal gardens. Laid mostly to the lawn, a principal feature is the charming parterre garden with a central water feature.

Stone steps lead down to the lower lawns with a timber gazebo, ideal for entertaining and situated next to the raised Koi pond.

If you're a fan of golf then you'll be in luck as there is a synthetic putting green with bunker and tees to 108 yards that can be used all year round if you wish.

The indoor swimming pool (Rightmove)

Various gates lead from the formal gardens into the parkland which overlooks the lake, which is floodlit and provides a haven for wildlife, including many rare breeds of duck.

Alongside those features, there is also an indoor swimming pool, steam room, library, cloakroom and study.

See the full listing on the Rightmove website here.