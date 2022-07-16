A six-month-old boy has died after suffering fatal injuries in two-vehicle crash in Clacton.

Police were called to the crash in Cherry Tree Avenue at about 6.45pm on Wednesday. Officers say the incident involved a blue Ford Focus and a female passenger in the car also sustained minor injuries.

A woman, who is not related to the child, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating a collision in Clacton which tragically left a six-month-old child with fatal injuries.

"We were called to Cherry Tree Avenue at about 6.45pm on Wednesday July 13 following reports of a collision between two vehicles. The incident involved a blue Ford Focus.

"A six-month-old boy was taken to hospital but sadly did not survive his injuries. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

"A female passenger in the car also sustained minor injuries’ A woman, who is not related to the child, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving. She has been released on bail until next month and our enquiries are ongoing.

"We need anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, to get in contact with us as soon as possible. You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively, you can call us on 101. Please quote incident 1121 of 13 July when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

"Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111."