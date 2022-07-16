TEMPERATURES are expected to reach 40 degrees in some areas in Essex, according to the Met Office.

The first red alert warning for extreme heat has caused the NHS to urge public to stay safe in the heat and use their services wisely.

Leaders from the NHS said that services in the area remain very busy and have recommended the following tips to stay safe during the heat.

Tips for coping in hot weather

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk Stay cool indoors – please know how to keep your home cool • Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors If going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat Avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day Make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling If you are going into open water to cool down, take care and follow local safety advice

GP Dr Richard West, said: “While many of us enjoy the hot weather, when it is for longer periods the risk to wider public health can be significant.

“This is particularly the case for very young children, older people or those with a long-term health condition or illness. “We would also urge those who know of vulnerable relatives or friends to look out for them during this time.

“Heat stroke is usually preventable by keeping cool, staying hydrated, avoiding excess alcohol, and staying indoors or in the shade during the hottest part of the day between 11am and 3pm.

“This is especially important this year for people unwell with Covid-19 who are managing symptoms at home.

“Please help us by ensuring you follow steps to keep yourself well during this unprecedented time as NHS services are extremely busy.

“If you need advice, please visit NHS 111 online www.111.nhs.uk where you can get help for your symptoms, if you're not sure what to do; find general health information and advice and get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine.

“Pharmacists are also available to assist. They are medical experts who can help you deal with many summer conditions such as hay fever, sunburn and insect bites, without the need to visit your GP.”