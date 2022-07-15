THE best and worst GP surgeries in north Essex have been revealed after thousands of patients were asked to share their views and experiences of their local practices.

Suffolk and North Essex Integrated Care Service surgeries in the likes of Clacton, Colchester, Harwich and Manningtree have been ranked following a survey.

In total 10,919 questionnaires were sent out to patients who use the 33 practices, but only 3,911 completed forms were returned to those who conducted the research.

The results of the 2022 NHS Patient Survey, which is carried out every year, give an insight into what aspects of patient support each surgery does well and not so well.

Those who participate in the survey are quizzed on everything from how easy it is to make an appointment to the likelihood of getting through on the phone.

The main question, however, asks patients to rate how satisfied they are with the overall experience their surgery is able to offer.

The responses are then graded by the percentage of people who said the practice was at least ‘good’, resulting in a list detailing the best and worst.

In north Essex, the top five are Great Bentley Surgery, Ardleigh Surgery, the Walton Medical Centre, St James Surgery in Clacton and Colchester’s Mill Road Surgery.

For each of these, at least 86 per cent of patients who took part in the survey considered their overall experience of the practices to be ‘good’.

Other high rankers include Harewood Surgery, in Harwich, Lawford Surgery, Colne Medical Centre, in Brightlingsea, and Ranworth Surgery in Clacton.

The worst ranked surgery, however, with a satisfaction rating of just 39 per cent, is North Clacton Medical Practice,

The Mayflower Medical Centre is also not held in high regard, with 43 percent, while the third worst is Colchester’s Ambrose Avenue Group Practice, with 44 per cent.

The Suffolk and North Essex Integrated Care Service, North Clacton Medical Practice, Mayflower Medical Practice and Ambrose Avenue Group Practice were contacted for comment.