A MAN has been charged with weapon and drugs offences following a drugs raid.

A warrant was carried out at a residential address in Preston Road, Clacton. Officers seized several items including weapons.

Harry Trotter, 29 of Preston Road, Clacton, has since been charged with the possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply amphetamine, being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs, possession of criminal property, possession of prohibited weapons and possession of offensive weapons in a private place.

Trotter appeared at Colchester Magistrates Court today where he was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 12.

A 23-year-old woman from Clacton was also arrested on suspicion of possession of prohibited weapons. She has since been released under investigation.

The raid was part of Essex Police’s work from its Serious Organised Crime Unit to investigate drug supply in Tendring.

A spokesperson from Essex Police said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.

“You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

“Alternatively, you can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org."