TEMPERATURES could reach record levels in parts of England and Essex as the heatwave is set to peak.

Essex Weather has said with the exceptionally hot weather it is now possible for parts of England to reach 40C.

They added that records could be broken.

Overnight model data upgrades temps on Monday/Tuesday. Exceptionally hot weather now possible with 40C+ in parts of England.



Based on the latest output, I wouldn't be surprised if both the highest overnight minimum and the highest daytime maximum records go. — Essex Weather 🌤 (@EssexWeather) July 15, 2022

The Met Office has already put a ‘danger to life’ warning in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday, with the hot spell expected to peak on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Changes are already been made by some in south Essex as the heatwave continues.

Train services are being slashed, and school children are being allowed to ditch their uniform for a PE kit.

Seafront traders are also bringing in more staff to braces themselves for the sizzling heat to come next week.