Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

The new Highway Code rules introduced in 2022

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, July 15 in Essex?





A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

From Junction 25 to 30 in both directions there will be a carriageway closure and diversion route in place for barrier/fence safety repairs which will last from 9pm to 5am.

A carriageway closure will also be in place between Junction 29 and 31 in both directions at the same time also for barrier/fence safety repairs.

Dartford Crossing

Northbound on the West Tunnel there will be a tunnel closure for a electrical works from 11pm to 5am.

M25

On the M25 Clockwise from Junction 28 to 29 there will be carriageway and entry slip road closures for resurfacing works from 11pm to 6am.

Additionally, on the M25 Anti-Clockwise from Junction 27 to 25 there will be lane closures and slip road closures for sign inspection works from the same time period.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, July 16 in Essex?

A12

The 24 hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 is the only one that remains in place in Essex on Saturday.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, July 17 in Essex?





A12

Again the 24 hour closure in place on the Northbound link road from the A138 is the only one that remains in place in Essex on Saturday.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.