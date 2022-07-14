A DRUG den filled with a "substantial" amount of cannabis was raided this morning after police officers smashed their way through a front door.

Essex Police Tendring's Community Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at what appears to be a home in Clacton.

Once inside the officers discovered a huge cannabis farm, the contents of which was subsequently seized by the force.

The significant drugs bust has since divided opinion among Gazette readers and residents living in the seaside town.

Christine Dark said: “This has been going on for years, that's why I got my five sons out of Clacton.”

Andy Newport, however, believes such police work is a waste of resources.

He said: “More wasting of tax payers’ money for weed that should really be legalised.”

Police have now urged anyone with information about drugs in their communities to contact them.

A spokesman said: "If you have any information about drugs supply in Tendring please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.

"You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Alternatively, you can call 101. Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org."