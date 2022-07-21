A YOUNG "super hairo" who finds haircuts stressful has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after bravely having his lengthy locks chopped off for children fighting cancer.

Bobby Barnett, 12, who is from Harwich but attends special needs school Shorefields, in Clacton, has been growing out his luscious and long brown hair since March.

On Wednesday, after months of growth and at the hand of hairdresser Laura Cooper, he underwent an extensive trim in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The organisation makes wigs out of real hair donated by the public and then gives them to children and young people who have lost their own due to cancer.

His efforts also generated more than £300 for the charity, which will also be put towards the creation and distribution of wigs.

Mum Tonia Barnett said: “I am so proud of him and so grateful to Laura who did not charge for her services and was amazingly patient, skilled and supportive.

“Bobby amazed us during his hair cut and had almost a foot of hair cut off, which has now all been sent off to the Little Princess Trust.

“He had spent some time with Laura and I had also talked to him a lot about his haircut and told him his hair would help a child that has been very poorly.”

Bobby has severe autism, sensory processing difficulties, ADHD, and global delay, so often struggles with day-to-do activities many people take for granted.

Having a haircut, for example, can be a traumatic experience and it is something which he really finds difficulty to deal with – but, inspiringly, he faced his fears.

“The school had helped me prepare him by making him a social story, which help children with various communication and cognitive difficulties to understand things," added Tonia.

“He did not get distressed and he was mostly calm and cooperative – he does stim due to his conditions but this did not phase Laura at all.

“She has managed to make Bobby look amazing and after his cut he was so happy with himself.

“He keeps saying ‘I am a super hairo’.”

To donate visit tinyurl.com/36cdcmjc.