CONCERNS have been raised over the impact further railway strikes could have on hospitality businesses still trying to recover following the coronavirus pandemic.

Greater Anglia trains across Essex will once again grind to a halt next week with certain services scheduled to run on July 23, 27 and 30 being disrupted.

The two book-ending strikes are being spearheaded by train drivers’ union ASLEF, while Wednesday’s protest is being led by the RMT union.

Both of the campaign groups are demanding a pay-rise, while the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers is also calling for better working conditions.

RMT will take a further two days strike action this summer in a row over job security, pay and working conditions.

The strikes on August 18 and 20, will bring out over 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies.

The former orchestrated the biggest railway strike for the last three decades just last month, turning many stations across the north of the county into ghost towns.

Stations such as Harwich, Clacton, Manningtree, Braintree and Colchester Town, for example, saw no trains depart from their platforms.

With widespread disruption expected again next week the extent to which the action could affect businesses and events in north Essex has now become a worry.

Harwich Boozers, for example, a group of beer connoisseurs who frequent watering holes in the area, fear the Harwich Town Brewing Co Beer Festival could take a hit.

The event is being hosted at the Redoubt Fort in Harwich from July 28 to 31.

A spokesman for the group said: “The latest rail strike has been announced and once again Greater Anglia won't be running trains into Harwich.

“After two years of cancellations this is what we face and this is now disrupting festivals that rely on rail connections.

“Who cares for the pubs, restaurants, hotels, ferry operators, businesses, residents and visitors who want to travel to and from Harwich?”

While talks will continue to try to resolve the strike, Greater Anglia is now warning passengers to expect disruption both on the days of the strikes and the days after.

Jamie Burles, managing director at Greater Anglia, said: “We hope this dispute can be resolved and the strike action proposed is cancelled.

“If there is a strike, our advice to customers will be to avoid travelling on our trains.

“With drivers on strike, we can only run minimal services and just on limited routes and between limited hours too for most of those routes.

“We are aware many customers will have plans to travel – we’re genuinely sorry if this strike disrupts people’s plans.”