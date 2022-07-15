A TRIO of fast-flying jets are set to soar through the sky at a historic and crowd-drawing seafront event later this summer.

The Clacton Airshow has added the MiG-15, the De Havilland Vampire FB52 and the BAC 167 Strikemaster Mk82A to its already impressive line-up of planes.

Operated by the Norwegian Air Force and representing the ‘enemy aircraft’, the MiG-15 is a retired Polish Air Force jet which is capable of sustaining forces of 8G.

The De Havilland Vampire FB52, meanwhile, which is currently adorned with RAF marking having starred in film The Shepherd, has a maximum speed of 548mph.

Completing the line-up of fast jets, which will appear over two days on August 25 and 26, is the BAC 167 Strikemaster Mk82A, boasting a whopping 3,500lbs of thrust.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said: “One of the great aspects of the Clacton Airshow is the variety of flights on display.

“The raw power of these three jets, operating at high speed, high-G and with high manoeuvrability, is often in stark contrast to the other aircraft.

“Each of these will bring something unique to the event and are well worth a watch.”

Further flights will be revealed in the coming months, while additional updates and information can be found by visiting clactonairshow.com.