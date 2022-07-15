POPSTAR and presenter Olly Murs provided an update on his leg after requiring surgery following an accident on-stage.

In a wide-ranging interview, Olly, from Witham, sat down with Heart Bingo to discuss his career, his time on Deal or No Deal, and more.

He also spoke of an absurd time when he was hit with a peanut whilst performing.

Asked about his injury, Olly said: “My leg is fine, thank you. For anyone that does not know, I had an operation about three months ago. I had a torn meniscus in my knee.

“Over the last couple of years, I have had different operations on it for various things, but last year I was on stage, jumped, and something popped in my knee.

“I had to, unfortunately, cancel a lot of work, but your health is your wealth. I am just recovering now but I should be good.”

Olly joked about his torrid time on Deal or No Deal.

“Yeah, it is very funny. In Noel Edmonds’s words, 'it was the worst run of boxes in deal or no deal history'. I basically had the best game and turned down 26 grand.

“My mum was going through quite a lot at the time and had some health issues. I wanted to pay for her to go to America to get some additional treatment.

“I said to her, I will go on a gameshow, mum, I will win some money to help you out. And she goes, yeah, sure, go ahead.

“I ended up going on there and obviously only won a tenner.”

He also talked about The Voice co-star Tom Jones, who is known for having underwear thrown at him on stage.

When asked about the strangest thing he has had thrown at him at a gig, Olly said: “A peanut, and it hurt.

“I was at this 18th birthday party at this lovely house. I rarely lose my cool or get angry on stage. But this was someone’s house.

“It was pitch black and I could not see. I was about four or five songs in, and I see this peanut come flying towards me. It hit me straight on the forehead.”

Read the full interview at bit.ly/3P9v91s.