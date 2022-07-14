AN under pressure ambulance trust has been put on an emergency framework as it faces “exceptionally high demand”.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been placed on Resource Escalation Action Plan 4, the highest escalation level, indicating extreme pressure.

It comes as the hot weather adds further strain to the service which is already at breaking point.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The Trust has been experiencing exceptionally high demand for its services since the weekend and we are working hard to prioritise the patients who need us most urgently.

Waits - ambulance services are under extreme pressure

“With high temperatures forecast for the next week, the public can help us by taking care of themselves in hot weather by following advice on the NHS website, using NHS 111 for other healthcare advice, and only calling 999 in an emergency.

“This means we can prioritise those that need our help the most.”

It comes as health minister Maria Caulfield told the House of Commons services are facing “the sort of pressures we would normally expect to see in winter”.

Ms Caulfield insisted the Government is “making sure all NHS trusts are prepared” for the heatwave.