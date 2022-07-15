THE number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 is on the rise with three more deaths being recorded due to the virus in Colchester.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has seen a spike in patients with the virus this week.

However, face masks continue to be optional to patients and visitors in north east Essex hospitals despite an increase in Covid-19 admissions.

The trust's chief nurse Giles Thorpe told the Gazette the trust’s hospitals in Colchester, Clacton, Harwich and Ipswich have “robust” infection prevention measures in place to tackle the virus.

It comes as the latest figures, published once a week, reveal ESNEFT saw 97 Covid patients admitted to its sites in the week to Sunday. Eight of those were put on a ventilator.

Rules - Colchester Hospital

It represents an increase of 37 inpatients with the virus seen in the week to July 3.

There have also been three more Covid-related deaths over the past week in Colchester, the UK coronavirus daily dashboard shows.

“We have seen an increase in Covid hospital admissions, in line with community infection rates, but we have robust infection prevention and control measures in place across all our hospitals and services to manage and respond to these increases when they happen,” said Mr Thorpe.

“We also continue to follow all the national guidance available to us to keep patients, visitors, and staff safe – this is always our top priority.

Chief nurse - Giles Thorpe

“Every inpatient is tested regularly so we can identify any cases of the virus in our hospitals as quickly as possible and swift action is taken to care for all our patients, both with and without Covid, safely, in line with their clinical needs.”

Questions have been raised about face mask guidance given to patients and visitors to the trust’s hospital, stating the use of a covering is optional.

But a change in messaging has been made for staff this week, with those in non-clinical and public areas “strongly encouraged” to wear a surgical face mask. However, this too remains a personal choice.

In all clinical areas, including outpatients, a face covering is mandatory.

An ESNEFT spokeswoman added there have been no changes to visiting guidance at its hospitals.