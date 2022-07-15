A CHARITY art exhibition has launched by an artist who has even included a tribute to Vincent Van Gough.
The exhibition by artist James McColl Smith is raising funds for UNICEF to provide aid for children in need, as well as Ukrainian and Afghanistan refugees.
Mr Smith has never had an art lesson but has mastered a variety of art mediums which will be on display for this exhibition featuring landscapes and portraits
It will be held at Jaywick Martello Tower until Sunday, September 4.
For more information on the exhibition visit bit.ly/3RJnZmi.
