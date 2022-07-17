A FACEBOOK fraudster who duped his victims into thinking they were purchasing an iPhone 8 has been ordered to repay them.
Lee Jacobson made £820 between May 23 and May 25 in 2019 when he made the sales via Facebook Marketplace to four victims in Clacton, but never sent the purchased product.
The 43-year-old admitted fraud by false representation at Colchester Magistrates’ Court and was ordered to pay the illicit money back in compensation to his victims.
Jacobson, of Silver Street, Stansted, must also pay £651 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
